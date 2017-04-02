Since 2009, I've been enjoying my Logitech Extreme 3D Pro. I've used it both for Flight Simulation-- as well as a makeshift controller for my favorite car driving game (in lieu of spending more money on a separate steering wheel & vehicle pedals).

It's served me well for both functions, but the z-axis (yaw controller) has finally given out to the point that re-calibrating it does not center it any longer. And I dare say that the whole joystick needs re-calibration more often than it ever used to before.

So I'd like to upgrade to the next level, but not sure where to go. I'd like it to have close to as many buttons as the current one. I've heard some joysticks are now USB controlled, and that one might even be made out of metal.

What would be your suggestions?

Or for my current uses, would you say no other joystick is going to give me 12 function buttons, plus hat switch, plus rotating z-axis handle-- and best to replace it with another 3D-Pro?

Is there a 3D-Pro-like joystick that is now wireless and not USB plug-in?

What would be considered the next level up from the Logitech Extreme 3D-Pro?

Thank you.