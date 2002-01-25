The B748i is a long haul aircraft and weight and balance is very important. If you fly her for short trips e.g CYYZ to KORD and if you do not insert the proper numbers in the W/B then upon reaching the cruising altitude the oscillations will start, a lot of complains from fellow simmers. Also the landing will be very hard. I would like to add the VNAV works (always for me). See the attached screenshots. Prepare properly before you take off.
Happy landings

