Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS2020 Grand Caravan Providence RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Island, MA (KACK)

  1. Today, 05:21 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,670

    Default MSFS2020 Grand Caravan Providence RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Island, MA (KACK)

    Here's the finish of our flight to Nantucket!

    The island comes into view. ATC gives us the ILS to Runway 6 but we decide on a visual approach. After landing we shut down on a gloomy overcast ramp. Welcome to Nantucket!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PN8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 167.2 KB  ID: 223392

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PN9.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 197.3 KB  ID: 223393

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PN10.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 121.9 KB  ID: 223394
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 05:24 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:41 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,875
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Nicely done flight and narration !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MSFS2020 Grand Caravan Providence RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Island, MA (KACK)
    By BillD22 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: Today, 05:15 PM
  2. Nantucket, Mass (KACK)
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-03-2017, 12:35 AM
  3. iBlueYonder released Nantucket (KACK)
    By scottb613 in forum MSFS Commercial Developers Screen Shots
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-11-2017, 07:36 AM
  4. Arrival @ KPVD, Providence RI !!!!!!!!!!!!!
    By gaafanatic in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-17-2005, 01:05 PM
  5. Scenery for Boston (KBOS) and Nantucket (KACK)
    By cqhamilton1 in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-31-2003, 03:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules