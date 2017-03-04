Thread: MSFS2020 Grand Caravan Providence RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Island, MA (KACK)

Results 1 to 1 of 1

MSFS2020 Grand Caravan Providence RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Island, MA (KACK)

    MSFS2020 Grand Caravan Providence RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Island, MA (KACK)

    In this series we fly a Southern Air Express Cessna Grand Caravan on one of Southern Air's real world routes from T.F. Green Airport in Providence, RI (KPVD) to Nantucket Memorial Airport (KACK) on Nantucket Island, MA.

    Southern Air Express is a U.S. regional airline that operates a fleet of 28 Grand Caravans in several areas of the country and in Hawaii. The insert in the first screenshot shows their New England routes.

    Here's our FS2020 generated low altitude airways IFR flight. The somewhat roundabout routing is to accommodate restricted airspace over Martha's Vineyard, home of the rich and famous and at least 1 ex president.

    Lined up for takeoff on Runway 23, climbing out on course, and heading south over the islands in Narraganset Bay.

    Passing over Newport and heading out to sea. Up ahead we see a broken cloud layer and some lower scud and sea fog. Hoping to get a glimpse of Martha's Vineyard we drop down below the cloud layer but the island off to our left is shrouded in fog. Some sunlight breaks through the clouds and reflects on the ocean to the right.

