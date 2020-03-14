This has been a "head scratcher' for me for a long time. Boeing 787-8 aircraft auto spoilers refused to deploy. Works fine manually!
I read in several places, what activates the auto spoilers is when the aircraft makes contact with the runway. Okay, I would watch from an outside view, tires appear to be down and rolling on the runway? NOT! No matter what you think you are seeing, the aircraft doesn't see it as touching down! Confusing? Yes, was for me too, but here is what I tried and it WORKS now! I am running FSX, but this may work for FS2004 as well, give it a try before giving up!
In the aircraft.cfg section, go to Contact Points and look for the aircraft's Static Height assignment!
AAL aircraft download, Static Height originally was 18.0275, I lowered it .50, new assignment is now 17.5275!
United aircraft download, Static Height originally was 19.0275, I lowered it .50, new assignment is now 18.5275!
Just a small adjustment, a "shot in the dark" try on my part, and "IT WORKS, BOTH AIRCRAFT ARE FINE!" Just that small of an adjustment made the difference!
You might wonder, and I also did, why did both 787-8 aircraft originally have different static heights assigned to them? I think it may have to do with all the contact points assignments having a bearing on what the final static height assignment is given. I did not fool with any of the contact points, only the Static Height assignment for each aircraft. It worked, and that is all that matters to me now!
Now, I have a Lear 45 that also has been giving me a fit, let me try this on that aircraft to see if I have the same success!
Enjoy and good luck! Rick
Bookmarks