Thread: fsuipc7 with goflight conrols

I have run into a couple of issues. Maybe someone could answer and or walk me through the answers.
1. No go flight controls light up, when the switch is on or off, no lights.
2 Using the GF T-8 toggle controls. I can assign a function like Master Battery on....but when I move the switch back down the battery does not turn off. Then I move it back up again, and the Battery Turns off. So it does what it should, but how to I make the off function happen when the switch goes back down to off position.
3. How do I get the GF MCP pro rotary dials to work. I have basic, auto pilot, and hold speed functions working....but no rotary control....and also no Display, like mentioned in concern 1
Any help would be very much appreciated.
Hobbitrocks....and enjoy Football Sunday.
Go Ohio state
Go Browns.....yes, browns. You know I am not jumping on any band wagon here....always a Browns fan
Bookmarks