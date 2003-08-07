Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: fsuipc7 with goflight conrols

    hobbitrocks
    Mar 2005
    virginia Beach, Va, usa.
    Default fsuipc7 with goflight conrols

    I have run into a couple of issues. Maybe someone could answer and or walk me through the answers.

    1. No go flight controls light up, when the switch is on or off, no lights.

    2 Using the GF T-8 toggle controls. I can assign a function like Master Battery on....but when I move the switch back down the battery does not turn off. Then I move it back up again, and the Battery Turns off. So it does what it should, but how to I make the off function happen when the switch goes back down to off position.

    3. How do I get the GF MCP pro rotary dials to work. I have basic, auto pilot, and hold speed functions working....but no rotary control....and also no Display, like mentioned in concern 1

    Any help would be very much appreciated.

    Hobbitrocks....and enjoy Football Sunday.

    Go Ohio state
    Go Browns.....yes, browns. You know I am not jumping on any band wagon here....always a Browns fan
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Default

    You'll find most of the answers here:
    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...kind-of/250826
    And you can ask more questions there of course.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
