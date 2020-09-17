Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Bypass videos and press any key

  Today, 06:22 AM
    shb7
    Default Bypass videos and press any key

    There's a program that will bypass the videos and press any key. It cut my time to the main menu by about a minute. It's here:

    https://github.com/AmbitiousPilots/FSJumpStarter2020

    I found it on a BadGamr YouTube video.
  Today, 06:49 AM
    g7rta
    Default

    We won’t have to “press any key” once the next patch arrives anyway.
    Asobo have confirmed it’s already been removed.

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 07:27 AM
    davidc2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    We won’t have to “press any key” once the next patch arrives anyway.
    Asobo have confirmed it’s already been removed.

    Regards
    Steve
    That is good news!!!!
