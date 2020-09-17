Thread: Bypass videos and press any key

There's a program that will bypass the videos and press any key. It cut my time to the main menu by about a minute. It's here:
https://github.com/AmbitiousPilots/FSJumpStarter2020
I found it on a BadGamr YouTube video.
There's a program that will bypass the videos and press any key. It cut my time to the main menu by about a minute. It's here:
https://github.com/AmbitiousPilots/FSJumpStarter2020
I found it on a BadGamr YouTube video.
We won’t have to “press any key” once the next patch arrives anyway.
Asobo have confirmed it’s already been removed.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Bookmarks