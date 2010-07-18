Hi, I am busy making farm strip scenery for 2020 and was wondering if anyone could convert some obj's from my sketchup models to working models for me (not ones I have to build myself inside the programme). I am busy learning things about the sdk and placing my models I'm getting on in years and so my brain can only take so much learning.
If anyone can help until I can make time to learn it would much appreciate it. I will reward you with copies of my farm strip volumes.
Thanks
Neil

[email protected]