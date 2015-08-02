Hi,
I would like to understand this better.
As you can imagine, setting up another FSX rig to do experiments with Multi-Player is an expensive ($$) proposition. There are things I can't find answers to in the docs, so here I am. Hat in hand.
I am hesitant to recommend this concept to friends until I can get a better idea of the experience.

Question: When sharing an aircraft-- the FSX docs describe a concept of an "in charge" person and a "not in charge" person.
The documents in FSX say "the not in control" person can operate some of the aircraft systems. Well OK then. Like what? Which systems? Radios? Landing lights? Throttles?

Question: When sharing an aircraft, can each person select their own views? Must each person sit in a different "seat" so to speak? For example, if the intent is to have 1)pilot, 2) co-pilot, and 3) engineer, and the aircraft has seats and views for all three, must the co-pilot and engineer go sit in their proper places? Or can everybody sit on the pilots lap if they so choose?
(that might make an interesting photo-shop project)

Question: How many people can pile in to a shared aircraft? (all sitting on the co-pilots lap and looking out the window, ha ha)