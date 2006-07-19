Hello all! I've just finished a little project to recolor the Captainsim 757 VC. if you fly it (well worth the 10.00 if I may add) you will know that the VC is a very odd greyish brown. well i've fixed it and it looks a lot better now. do you know what the policy is on sharing the files? the CS forums for FS9 are very dark... let me know what you think below!
Original
New
Other shots of the new version
