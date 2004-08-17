Thread: North to Corsica

North to Corsica
I fly from LIEO in Sardinia in the Robin up to LFKO in Corsica. After a nights rest, I depart in the Baron from LFKO to fly across Corsica to LFKB. The mountains of northern Corsica show evidence that they once harbored glaciers. Finally, I take the Diamond 40TDI from LFKB to LFKG, flying low and slow along the east coast to watch all the sunbathers on the beautiful beaches.
BTW, the Robin is a really nice aircraft to fly, I am surprised I don't see it used more often.
