Thread: Start up Partial immobility.

Start up Partial immobility.

    delmac2
    Start up Partial immobility.

    Whilst I simmed quite happily with FSX years ago, I thought I'd upgrade my hardware and dive into MS FX2020. Dive is the correct word because of its size and complexity. Its a beast stacked with options and is absolutely nothing like the old MS Sim packages.
    So I thought I'd read up about it and downloaded a couple of so-called manuals but they were woefully short of the sort of detail I needed, especially the sort of detail that you need when you are in trouble.
    So, here I am.
    I have sorted my yoke, keyboard and pedals, fired up the first trainer section and am up in a Cessna at 6400 ft, heading at 210degrees in absolutely mind blowing scenery. (especially on a Samsung C49' curved screen.)
    But, after a couple of sentences about who my pilot is and where we are, I hear nothing else and I can do nothing else. We just fly on forever.
    The same issue acts out on the third lesson and I am stuck on the runway with the same pilot and a few of my flying controls work.
    I can toggle the view all over the place and I can see, on the runway view that my control surfaces move, and I can increase the throttle, but the brakes don't come off although I can see the wheels turning and going nowhere.
    I paid for a Japan Tour, but it comes up with a Bombadier Flying exercise and not a sort of lie back and enjoy it BUT my controls did work for the few seconds I was airborne. I was so surprised that I failed to control it properly with the keyboard and ended up in the Bay
    I can reload my old FS X. and all is working as it should.

    The 2020 version is an Express download and in desperate enquiries to all sorts of forums, without any real answers, I came across a brief reference to the Express version freezing and the suggestion was made that I delete the express version and download a new new one. There was another reference to the SSD being in a different PcI port.

    Whatever it said, I'm in trouble, so, as an old fashioned sailor I think I should hit it with a hammer and then reload unless anybody has the answer.

    I MUST be doing something stupid.

    Can anyone help?
    Hi, sorry to hear you’re having problems. One question though.. what’s the express version?

