Thread: The Pull-down Menu Has Changed!

Until a few days ago, the pull-down menu had a cloud icon for Flight Conditions. So you could Active Pause, pull down the Flight Conditions menu, and change time of day, or even the weather.
No more. Now the pull-down menu has a gear icon for Settings, but in the settings, "Weather" is grayed out. So I can't change the time or weather in flight anymore.
I swear I didn't mess with it.
How do I get the Flight Conditions tab back -- or, I guess, reactivate the weather tab in the Settings menu?
Thanks all,
Mac6737
Bookmarks