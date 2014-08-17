Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The Pull-down Menu Has Changed!

  1. Today, 06:05 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    224

    Question The Pull-down Menu Has Changed!

    Until a few days ago, the pull-down menu had a cloud icon for Flight Conditions. So you could Active Pause, pull down the Flight Conditions menu, and change time of day, or even the weather.

    No more. Now the pull-down menu has a gear icon for Settings, but in the settings, "Weather" is grayed out. So I can't change the time or weather in flight anymore.

    I swear I didn't mess with it.

    How do I get the Flight Conditions tab back -- or, I guess, reactivate the weather tab in the Settings menu?

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:30 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    563

    Default

    Have you noticed this after loading a saved flight by any chance? I realised the other day that if you load a flight, you can’t change the weather etc. Also the callsign used for ATC purposes had gone back to the default Asobo call (..ASX) but the plane still had my own callsign painted on the tail.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. View changed to Top-down once in few minutes
    By ronmen in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-17-2014, 03:31 AM
  2. FSX Menu Size Changed
    By bhill20 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-25-2012, 07:23 PM
  3. About to pull my hair out.. View Pans up and down for no reason..
    By IAmThWlfMan in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-20-2011, 10:26 AM
  4. Fatal error sometimes when acessing pull down menus....
    By MRV in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-05-2010, 08:16 PM
  5. "Pull up..Pull up" callouts even while landing!
    By Shrikharan in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-29-2008, 11:45 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules