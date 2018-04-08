Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: KPIE (St Petersburgh, FL) to KDAB (Daytona Beach, FL) DONE!

  Today, 06:02 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default KPIE (St Petersburgh, FL) to KDAB (Daytona Beach, FL) DONE!

    OK, finished my around the contiguous United States perimeter flight

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 170.0 KB  ID: 223348

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 169.9 KB  ID: 223349

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 205.1 KB  ID: 223350

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 284.0 KB  ID: 223351

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 328.4 KB  ID: 223352

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 226.8 KB  ID: 223353

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 226.4 KB  ID: 223354

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 223.6 KB  ID: 223355

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 230.8 KB  ID: 223356

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 286.1 KB  ID: 223357

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 343.7 KB  ID: 223358

    Please see PART 2
  Today, 06:04 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 305.3 KB  ID: 223359

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 268.7 KB  ID: 223360

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 275.5 KB  ID: 223361

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 174.6 KB  ID: 223362

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 202.2 KB  ID: 223363

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 142.2 KB  ID: 223364

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 189.6 KB  ID: 223365

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 232.8 KB  ID: 223366

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 235.7 KB  ID: 223367

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 133.6 KB  ID: 223368

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 146.1 KB  ID: 223369
  Today, 07:17 PM #3
djfierce
    djfierce
    Default

    Thanks for taking us on the journey David!
    - James
  Today, 07:28 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by djfierce View Post
    Thanks for taking us on the journey David!
    You are welcome James. My butt is sore
  Today, 07:41 PM #5
NMLW
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    Default

    A super series with lots of fine shots David. No use staying in Daytona Beach, the NASCAR guys won't be back until next year.
    Larry
