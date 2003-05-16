When I first loaded MSFS2020 the ground visuals looked realistic, almost like it was google earth. Details such as swimming pool in my back yard was there, football fields had all the markings, details in towns looked like I was actually seeing the ground. However, recently it lacks the details. I even have all the textures set at ULTRA. Did I do something wrong. Can't seem to figure it out. Anyone have any suggestions. HELP! Thank you.