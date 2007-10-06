Hello guys.
I've just returned to FS2004 after years away.
Flying due south out of the airport on Jersey you arrive at a bay. There's a drop in the sea level of 122 ft and
then a straight road texture that cuts across the whole bay.
I've eliminated add-on software from the equation.
I've installed the official update. I know that there are various glitches that cropped up in FS.
Anybody know how to cure this one?

Good to be back

Phil O'Shaughnessy