Thread: Beautiful World Scenery Game

When FSX was born it had many bugs, most of them were hardware related, and if you had an office type PC you would suffer for months.
But if you had a fair PC most bugs were cured by tweeking the FSG. Then came along X-plane and P3D with practically no bugs at all, some here
and there but none really detrimental to the function of the Sims.
Today Asobo/MS have given the community what I call a "Beautiful World Scenery flying Game" full of all kinds of bugs, with very unstable software which is almost impossible to tweek. Forums are full of simmers complaining about, Flight physics out of wak,instruments in planes not working, hardware which does not couple with the game, Impossible Auto Pilots, very low type ATC,Weather not working properly, and worst of all Updates which destroy previous settings which had taken hours to get right.
The game is still in Alpha or Beta, but not as a commercial product you and I paid for. Maybe you
can blame the Plague, for many companies are in heavy need of Money, Asobo could be in that situation, and out this game came for them to collect, MS is sure not in that situation.
For months, not to many, Asobo placed their wonderful scenery videos, and their guys talking a lot telling us how wonderful they were programming this game, physicall forces in the aiplane surfaces that you would feel while flying, weather that would astound you, beautiful real like planes, but if you remember their emphasis was "Scenery" and Yes they sure got the "Scenery "right, they sure did. But so far a very faulty Sim if at all. There are many cases of people still downloading the game after 3 weeks!!!, their servers continually loop or restart from 0 the blessed download, and No Answer from Asobo or MS about this incredible situation, but true!!! As an Alpha tester I was surprised when they suddenly started selling the game. It has today as many and maybe much more bugs than when in Alpha and early Beta.
I am sorry this so much expected Sim has turned until now into a "Beautiful World Scenery Game, which you can skim all over"....Let's hope it does not go the "MS Flight" route which also had nice Scenery.
Bookmarks