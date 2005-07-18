Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Joysticks

  1. Today, 01:33 PM #1
    IHSV55
    IHSV55 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Evesham UK
    Posts
    4

    Default Joysticks

    Why do josticks have so many buttons...hotas and all that, when in real world there very few on the yoke...millitary aircraft aside..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:38 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    560

    Default

    It’s to give us simmers more buttons/switches we can programme/customise and use.
    A real aircraft has many buttons that the average flight simmer doesn’t have. The more buttons on a flight controller the better.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Joysticks
    By RcFlier in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-18-2005, 10:47 PM
  2. Joysticks that have mix. porp.?
    By N880DT in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-16-2003, 12:28 PM
  3. force feedback joysticks
    By mkepilot in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-10-2002, 11:28 PM
  4. joysticks
    By Ritsaartje in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 04:02 PM
  5. Converting analog joysticks/pedals over to usb??
    By sewells in forum FS2002
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 09:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules