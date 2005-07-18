Thread: Joysticks

Why do josticks have so many buttons...hotas and all that, when in real world there very few on the yoke...millitary aircraft aside..
It’s to give us simmers more buttons/switches we can programme/customise and use.
A real aircraft has many buttons that the average flight simmer doesn’t have. The more buttons on a flight controller the better.
