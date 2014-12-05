Thread: FOD on Runway (KCLE 24L/R)

FOD on Runway (KCLE 24L/R)
For the second time I've executed a wonderful landing only to hit an object on the runway and cause damage to the aircraft ending my flight. Best I can describe the objects are fissures in the ground as if caused by an earthquake. If I'm in a slower aircraft they vanish as I get close but I had no chance in the TBM. Anyone else experience this?
