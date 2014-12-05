Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FOD on Runway (KCLE 24L/R)

  1. Today, 01:28 PM #1
    jdmesq
    jdmesq is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    7

    Default FOD on Runway (KCLE 24L/R)

    For the second time I've executed a wonderful landing only to hit an object on the runway and cause damage to the aircraft ending my flight. Best I can describe the objects are fissures in the ground as if caused by an earthquake. If I'm in a slower aircraft they vanish as I get close but I had no chance in the TBM. Anyone else experience this?
    James
    Missoula, MT
    VP Ohio Valley Aviation
    Ryzen 5 3600, ASUS Prime X570-P, NVidia GTX 1660 Super, 32G 3200mhz, 1TB Samsung SSD, Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:53 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    705

    Default

    No.
    Is it at KCLE?
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ai traffic wont land on rw 24L on my mallorca x scenery
    By dodikdwi in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 05-12-2014, 09:37 PM
  2. Runway FOD
    By montys in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-25-2014, 08:32 AM
  3. KLAX 24L Landing, Photo Real!
    By vibesinc in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-18-2012, 11:11 PM
  4. No, this is what I call FOD!
    By munnst in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-12-2009, 08:36 PM
  5. EGCC Manchester with 24R/06L take-off 24L/06R landing.
    By Col7777 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 11-23-2004, 06:14 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules