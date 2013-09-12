Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Using FSX scenery in FS9

  1. Today, 12:55 PM #1
    DavidWS
    Default Using FSX scenery in FS9

    can one use FSX scenery in FS9?
  2. Today, 01:14 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Simple answer....Nope! It's not backwards compatible.
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
  3. Today, 01:27 PM #3
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    Quote Originally Posted by DavidWS View Post
    can one use FSX scenery in FS9?

    Depends what you mean by scenery? Ground textures, runways, clouds etc etc etc yes.
    Airports I believe is harder but doable. Like Mr zippy said, it’s not just a drop and add to scenery library deal I believe.

    Texture conversions, recompiling BGL’s etc etc etc. Some have done it with reasonable success.


    Why? Are you planning on doing FlyTampas YSSY and sharing it via PM on the quite for us?
    I mean, it’s not like there is a FS9 version for it....


    Oh man, did I say my thoughts out loud again.
  4. Today, 01:39 PM #4
    douga66's Avatar
    douga66
    Quote Originally Posted by DavidWS View Post
    can one use FSX scenery in FS9?
    Simply put most of the newer stuff uses HD textures and formats not compatible with FS9.
    To view my repaints and other stuff just click on the image below!
  5. Today, 01:51 PM #5
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    Quote Originally Posted by douga66 View Post
    Simply put most of the newer stuff uses HD textures and formats not compatible with FS9.
    Nothing convimx and dxtbmp etc won’t fix.

    https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/4...ing-to-fs2004/


    I have no patience for that stuff but I’ve converted plenty of 4096x4096 FSX / P3D ground textures over the years - actually just did Aime Leclercq’s TEP textures recently and dropped them in the sim and they looked good.
