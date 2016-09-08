Wish I hadn't! It's a TDS 787-8, very nice download, but they still haven't figured out how to get the automatic spoilers to work. It works just fine, with manually deploying the spoilers, but I expect it all! Can't I?

Here's the aircraft:

And, here's a nice 2d panel that I recently found for the 787-8! It's offered up by Marco Spada (I have several of his panels, he does a nice job of it! This panel is no exception! I like it!

Rick