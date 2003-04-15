Thread: Just got off the phone with Microsoft Game Support...WOW!!! Unreal!

I bought MSFS2020. Paid for the Premium version. So, I set up to download it and the installer will not see anything except my C drive. I get on the phone with Support and they tell me that it MUST be installed on the C drive with the OS !!! Well, like many, I dont have room on the C drive. That is why I installed three other drives on my PC. P3D v5 loaded just fine to my E drive. XP11 loaded just fine to my D drive. BUT MSFS 2020 will NOT install to my F drive and according to MS Support, it never will because it is only meant to go on the C drive. WTF!!!!! That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard!!! I put in for a refund.
