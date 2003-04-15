Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Just got off the phone with Microsoft Game Support...WOW!!! Unreal!

  Today, 12:00 PM
    RTod
    RTod
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    14

    Default Just got off the phone with Microsoft Game Support...WOW!!! Unreal!

    I bought MSFS2020. Paid for the Premium version. So, I set up to download it and the installer will not see anything except my C drive. I get on the phone with Support and they tell me that it MUST be installed on the C drive with the OS !!! Well, like many, I dont have room on the C drive. That is why I installed three other drives on my PC. P3D v5 loaded just fine to my E drive. XP11 loaded just fine to my D drive. BUT MSFS 2020 will NOT install to my F drive and according to MS Support, it never will because it is only meant to go on the C drive. WTF!!!!! That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard!!! I put in for a refund.
  Today, 12:06 PM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    704

    Default

    This is misinformation! Yes, a small package has to be on the C: drive, but the vast majority of the program can be installed on a different permanent drive.
  Today, 12:08 PM
    RTod
    RTod
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    14

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    This is misinformation! Yes, a small package has to be on the C: drive, but the vast majority of the program can be in stalled on a different permanent drive.
    They need to educate their Tech Support! I thought it was the dumbest thing I ever heard. BUT...what about the installers? Why does it only show my C drive and then tell me its not big enough an cannot install? It says it needs 127.9 Gig of room on my C. A few files I get , but 127.9 gig??? I only have 22 gig left.
  Today, 12:19 PM
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,240

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RTod View Post
    They need to educate their Tech Support! I thought it was the dumbest thing I ever heard. BUT...what about the installers? Why does it only show my C drive and then tell me its not big enough an cannot install? It says it needs 127.9 Gig of room on my C. A few files I get , but 127.9 gig??? I only have 22 gig left.
    I have MSFS on my G: drive, so it is possible. Try going to Settings->System->Storage. Click the "Change where new content is saved" option near the bottom. From here, try changing the "New apps will save to" setting.
  Today, 12:23 PM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    560

    Default

    “ Why does it only show my C drive and then tell me its not big enough an cannot install?”

    It also says “browse” you click that and choose which drive you want to install it to.

    Regards
    Steve
