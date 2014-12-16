As I am a real world pilot, integrating my flying apps with the simulator is always a priority. Just completed a full instructional video using ForeFlight for a flight from Nice to Courchevel, France. It is a long video but there are time stamps in the description for viewing relevant locations of the SID, RNAV and VFR portions. This RNAV/VFR flight can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzhgSjRzoNE