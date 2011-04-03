Thread: Sharing info might help someone

OK so just wanted to share some info of mine along the way maybe able to help some of u guys. So i started out 3 weeks ago downloaded and installed to my main drive and had no issues at all!! About a week and a half later i had to change my mother board i had some issues with it, so after setting it up i also did some updates and all hell broke loose. Now the game kept kept crashing as it was trying to get to the main page. So after a week of trying everything i could not fix it, and i uninstalled msfs. Now i can't even reinstall it it wont download it!! I tried everything i could again, uninstalled updates and so on but nothing worked. I contacted steam and requested my money back for the deluxe ed. i bought and they refunded me.
Now this time around i bought the deluxe ed. again through ms and i downloaded it to my d drive which is an extra empty drive i never used. I downloaded it and installed it without a problem and so far it's a week and not one problem!!!.
I feel it should be installed on a non-system drive and by itself if u can!! Also this time around the planes are flying alot more stable.
Anyway hope it can help some...
