Thread: Sharing info might help someone

    ralphie1313
    Jan 2019
    OK so just wanted to share some info of mine along the way maybe able to help some of u guys. So i started out 3 weeks ago downloaded and installed to my main drive and had no issues at all!! About a week and a half later i had to change my mother board i had some issues with it, so after setting it up i also did some updates and all hell broke loose. Now the game kept kept crashing as it was trying to get to the main page. So after a week of trying everything i could not fix it, and i uninstalled msfs. Now i can't even reinstall it it wont download it!! I tried everything i could again, uninstalled updates and so on but nothing worked. I contacted steam and requested my money back for the deluxe ed. i bought and they refunded me.

    Now this time around i bought the deluxe ed. again through ms and i downloaded it to my d drive which is an extra empty drive i never used. I downloaded it and installed it without a problem and so far it's a week and not one problem!!!.

    I feel it should be installed on a non-system drive and by itself if u can!! Also this time around the planes are flying alot more stable.

    Anyway hope it can help some...
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Hi, thanks for sharing. I personally have never been a fan of Steam and have only used it when I’ve had to. Glad you managed to download and install it from the MS Store.
    Yes, it’s always a good idea to install FS on a non system drive. This was even the case with FSX.
    Happy flying

    Regards
    Steve
