Thread: Joystick Problem

  Today, 08:47 AM
    dempsey
    Sep 2011
    13

    Joystick Problem

    Having just installed MSFS, apparently my Logitech joystick is incompatible. Can anyone recommend a reasonably-priced joystick which will work?
  Today, 10:07 AM
    amberdog1's Avatar
    amberdog1
    Oct 2015
    KORF
    348

    Default

    your joystick will work with MSFS, in options you will need to map the keys.
