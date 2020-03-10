Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: UK - Airbus stick and throttles out of stock

  1. Today, 08:30 AM #1
    markielew
    markielew is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 1998
    Posts
    15

    Default UK - Airbus stick and throttles out of stock

    I've had the Airbus throttles and stick on order since early September with Amazon. They put back the delivery date twice, but yesterday I received an email saying they were unable to source the items and had deleted the order from my account.
    Anyone else suffering with trying to get their hands on a new Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition? I've also been looking for a new Saitek autopilot box. Also out of stock everywhere and very inflated prices on Ebay!
    Anyone know of any reasonably priced stock in the UK?
    Thanks
    Mark L
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:35 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    546

    Default

    It’s the same with all flight sim controllers at the moment. I made the right choice upgrading my yoke to the Honeycomb Alpha back in April. You can’t get them anywhere now.
    I ordered Honeycomb Bravo throttles in May. They’ve been put back a couple of times & now estimating December. Covid hasn’t helped but the main thing was the early release of MSFS.
    Of course some things are available on eBay but at extortionate prices.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. All flight sim gear is back-order, sold out, out of stock?
    By frangagn in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-03-2020, 08:40 PM
  2. CH Pedals, (2) Throttles and Flight Stick
    By Mjwinter in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-29-2015, 04:00 PM
  3. Stick extension? How can I add an extension to my Saitek X65 stick?
    By greatersatan in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-27-2013, 09:52 AM
  4. Stock Airbus FSX Aproach into Lubbock, TX
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-03-2011, 07:47 PM
  5. Stock Airbus Questions
    By ou81aswell in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-02-2011, 06:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules