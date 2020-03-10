Thread: UK - Airbus stick and throttles out of stock

It’s the same with all flight sim controllers at the moment. I made the right choice upgrading my yoke to the Honeycomb Alpha back in April. You can’t get them anywhere now.
I ordered Honeycomb Bravo throttles in May. They’ve been put back a couple of times & now estimating December. Covid hasn’t helped but the main thing was the early release of MSFS.
Of course some things are available on eBay but at extortionate prices.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Bookmarks