Thread: Upgrading question

I purchased the cheaper version of the sim. If I wanted to go to the $120 version, do I pay the $120 or an upgrade of $60?
Hope this makes sense, lol
Hi David, I don’t know the exact price for upgrading but it’s certainly not the full $120
Thanks Steve.
After making this post, I went to Amazon (where I got the first one), and tried to see how much the Deluxe and Premium would cost, they are BOTH unavailable.
There digital downloads, how can they be unavailable, unless once you bought one version, you can't upgrade??
I went straight for the premium deluxe from day one, but from what I’ve read you can certainly upgrade. Have you tried the Microsoft store? Maybe MS have put a stop to Amazon from selling it?
You might even be able to upgrade via the sim’s own marketplace.
Edit: yes, the upgrades are listed in the marketplace
