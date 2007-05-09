Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Upgrading question

  1. Today, 08:13 AM #1
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    303

    Default Upgrading question

    I purchased the cheaper version of the sim. If I wanted to go to the $120 version, do I pay the $120 or an upgrade of $60?

    Hope this makes sense, lol
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:30 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    546

    Default

    Hi David, I don’t know the exact price for upgrading but it’s certainly not the full $120

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:58 AM #3
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    303

    Default

    Thanks Steve.

    After making this post, I went to Amazon (where I got the first one), and tried to see how much the Deluxe and Premium would cost, they are BOTH unavailable.

    There digital downloads, how can they be unavailable, unless once you bought one version, you can't upgrade??
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:11 AM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    546

    Default

    I went straight for the premium deluxe from day one, but from what I’ve read you can certainly upgrade. Have you tried the Microsoft store? Maybe MS have put a stop to Amazon from selling it?
    You might even be able to upgrade via the sim’s own marketplace.

    Regards
    Steve

    Edit: yes, the upgrades are listed in the marketplace
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 09:13 AM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:15 AM #5
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    303

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    I went straight for the premium deluxe from day one, but from what I’ve read you can certainly upgrade. Have you tried the Microsoft store? Maybe MS have put a stop to Amazon from selling it?
    You might even be able to upgrade via the sim’s own marketplace.

    Regards
    Steve

    Edit: yes, the upgrades are listed in the marketplace
    Thanks for the suggestions Steve, I did not think of them
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Question on upgrading to latest omega drivers (ATI)
    By 727stretch in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-05-2007, 07:12 AM
  2. Upgrading question
    By davidsmit in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-10-2004, 02:09 PM
  3. upgrading question
    By fs2002fan2 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-20-2003, 06:16 PM
  4. Question about upgrading video cards
    By Crashman38 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-26-2002, 07:49 AM
  5. Upgrading Question
    By freedom_strike in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-15-2002, 01:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules