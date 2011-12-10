Looking to sell since I do not use this very much. Works with Hotstart TBM900 for XP11 and advertised to work with other XP11 A/C. I have not tested this, only the TBM. I have photos and a video of it working and can email those.

Asking 350€ Stationed in Germany so able to ship to USA and Germany since I have access to both post offices. Willing to ship to EU if shipping cost is covered.

- Dallas