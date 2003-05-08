Been flying everyday since fs2020 came out with few problems. Turn it on yesterday, click on world map and there are no airports even though the filter is turned on. Ended up uninstalling and then reinstalling the sim which took hours. Turned it on and I now have all airports but only two airplanes. The TBM and the Cesna 152. I have the premium deluxe package. Now what do I do. Microsoft needs to get it together. I think they released it too early.