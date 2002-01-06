Thread: I'll wait for the updates!

I'll wait for the updates!
I bought the Deluxe version of 2020 hoping to see fabulous improvements to my sim experience. WRONG!! Without making huge concessions to real world issues, it isn't even useable
For years as a 100% combat disabled veteran RW fixed wing and chopper pilot I have used three monitors one showing virtual cockpit view, two left side view, and three right side view each trimmed to appear to be what I saw as a RW pilot looking out the front, left and right windows. Plus another yet another 4th view with my pad to view to include my Auto-pilot functions. Using those abilities I could enjoy a view as a RW fixed wing combat fixed wing and chopper pilot saw it.
Those view options were provided in FS9, FSX, and P3d so IMHO it can't believe they are that tough to do!! To date 2020 doesn't allow that option at all. How can you claim to fly a simulator without having the ability to see what's all around you!!?? Yes, most of the new views are pretty, but pretty IMHO isn't at all the vision of a sim!!
The next issue I encountered is that I have a Saitek Yoke, Throttle panel, Rudders, and Multi-panel. The normal and expected conventions such as C1 and C2 were gear up and down, B1 and B2 flaps moving up and down aren't what 2020 expects to see! WHY do they choose to change from what their FS9, FSX. as well as P3D products were set up to be as the standards!!??
To my mind this whole 2020 concept is intended to be an online game for people with Xboxes or whatever they use this week! Yet again Microsoft has no, zero, interest in moving forward with any products that made them this hugely successful!!!!
I'm sorry I wasted a hundred+ bucks to buy an online game or hand held game like Ghostbusters!! Which is obviously their intent to sell!!!
