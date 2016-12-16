Thread: Win10 20H2 update

I would think it would be safe to update. Windows 2004 is recommended by MSFS. I think 1904 is the minumum. But as a precaution, do your own Restore Point and system Image as well as a back-up.
There's also an option on these big updates to roll back to a previous version.
If your PC is in good working order - Lean and Mean - it shouldn't be a problem.
Plus, you'll be blazing a trail for the rest of us and we'll be very grateful
PS. My version updates are usually 2-3 weeks behind the initial release. But, I've had no issues whatsoever. (Lean and Mean)
PPS. You could always wait until someone else (over on the MSFS site) reports in on the update. They're usually the first to complain about anything.
Last edited by stempski; Today at 07:28 PM.
