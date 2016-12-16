Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Win10 20H2 update

    Markg55
    Default Win10 20H2 update

    Win10 20H2 update any thoughts?
    Shows up in Windows update. I will not update unless it is required by MSFS.
    Anyone here have any info?
    stempski
    Default

    I would think it would be safe to update. Windows 2004 is recommended by MSFS. I think 1904 is the minumum. But as a precaution, do your own Restore Point and system Image as well as a back-up.

    There's also an option on these big updates to roll back to a previous version.

    If your PC is in good working order - Lean and Mean - it shouldn't be a problem.

    Plus, you'll be blazing a trail for the rest of us and we'll be very grateful

    PS. My version updates are usually 2-3 weeks behind the initial release. But, I've had no issues whatsoever. (Lean and Mean)

    PPS. You could always wait until someone else (over on the MSFS site) reports in on the update. They're usually the first to complain about anything.
    Asus Z97-A, Intel I7-4770K, nVidia RTX2060-S, 32gb ram(1600), 3 ssd drives -4tb total, 1 nvme ssd (500gb),
    Samsung CH890-34" curved - 3440x1440 monitor, Bose Companion 5 PC speakers
    Markg55
    Default

    I'll give it a go on my second PC that runs MSFS pretty Good on med settings. I'll leave the Big Kahuna alone.
    stempski
    Default

    I look forward to reading your report
    Asus Z97-A, Intel I7-4770K, nVidia RTX2060-S, 32gb ram(1600), 3 ssd drives -4tb total, 1 nvme ssd (500gb),
    Samsung CH890-34" curved - 3440x1440 monitor, Bose Companion 5 PC speakers
