Thread: Buying MSFS2020

    john848
    Default Buying MSFS2020

    Im located near Toronto Canada

    Where can I buy MSFS2020 ?
    loki
    Im located near Toronto Canada

    Where can I buy MSFS2020 ?
    The only options for Canada at the moment are either direct from Microsoft through the Windows 10 Microsoft Store app, or Steam.
