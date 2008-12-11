Thread: Controls, second column

When setting controls, there are two columns. What is the second one used for.
Under options, controls, when you go to assign a axis, or button there are two columns to choose from.
Ken
I had the same question a few weeks back when setting up a flight yoke. What little info available on the MSFS web site stated it to be an alternate control. Didn't mean much to me then but @rockinrobin point of a co-pilot makes sense as the multiplayer mode is suppose to allow that type of connectivity. The instability will prevent me from trying it anytime soon.
