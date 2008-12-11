Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Controls, second column

  1. Today, 05:45 PM #1
    opcartmell
    opcartmell is offline Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    209

    Default Controls, second column

    When setting controls, there are two columns. What is the second one used for.
    AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:50 PM #2
    rockinrobin's Avatar
    rockinrobin
    rockinrobin is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1998
    Posts
    1,796

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by opcartmell View Post
    When setting controls, there are two columns. What is the second one used for.
    A copilot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:13 PM #3
    kweaver
    kweaver is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Posts
    4

    Default

    I have the same question!
    Under options, controls, when you go to assign a axis, or button there are two columns to choose from.
    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:55 PM #4
    dashort3's Avatar
    dashort3
    dashort3 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Posts
    10

    Default

    I had the same question a few weeks back when setting up a flight yoke. What little info available on the MSFS web site stated it to be an alternate control. Didn't mean much to me then but @rockinrobin point of a co-pilot makes sense as the multiplayer mode is suppose to allow that type of connectivity. The instability will prevent me from trying it anytime soon.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. 737 yoke and column for sale
    By europa345 in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-12-2008, 02:29 AM
  2. Placing a smoke column
    By Kenny584 in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-25-2007, 03:23 PM
  3. cpu column showing 98 under processes tab in task manager?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-28-2005, 12:26 PM
  4. How about adding a column for number of views of a post?
    By zfehr in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-01-2003, 01:02 AM
  5. Yoke Column construction done
    By HVB in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-30-2002, 09:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules