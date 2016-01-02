Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: I added an overhead panel for the FT-ERJ today

    LJ45man
    Sep 2015
    46

    I added a touch-screen for the FT-ERJ OH panel today. I wouldn't want non-tactile switches for say an autopilot panel or other switches I need to manipulate often, but for an OH panel which is accessed mostly at setup and shutdown where timing is not critical the touch screen is acceptable.
