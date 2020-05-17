Thread: Landing at KSEZ Arizona

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Landing at KSEZ Arizona

    aviator66
    Landing at KSEZ Arizona

    Landing at KSEZ Sedona Airport Arizona. Great Scenery for FSX

    Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-1-27-254.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 448.8 KB  ID: 223322Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-1-41-819.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 460.4 KB  ID: 223323Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-1-53-540.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 420.3 KB  ID: 223324Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-2-1-268.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 463.0 KB  ID: 223325Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-2-33-266.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 449.8 KB  ID: 223326Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-3-21-330.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 475.6 KB  ID: 223327Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-3-41-295.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 394.3 KB  ID: 223328Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-4-26-200.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 395.3 KB  ID: 223329Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-4-52-209.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 409.6 KB  ID: 223330Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-5-15-495.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 424.5 KB  ID: 223331Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-10-23_15-6-30-903.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 409.5 KB  ID: 223332
    As a P-51 pilot said "She Climbs Like A Home Sick Angel"
    Rupert
    Great plane and scenery. I hope they come up with multi monitor capability soon!!

    Michael
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Nicely done! That scenery is awesome and a nice flight!
    Nice pics Dan, great presentation of a great Skyhawk! Nice interior shots as well!

    Rick
    plainsman
    Neat shots of a beautiful area and a great airplane!
