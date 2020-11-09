Thread: MS 2020 coming to XBox ???

Results 1 to 3 of 3

MS 2020 coming to XBox ???

    Rich Ace
    MS 2020 coming to XBox ???

    I don't want to upgrade my computer, XBox seems like the answer. Does anyone know when MS 2020 will be released for XBox? How could I find info on MS 2020 and XBOX? Thanks

    Rich
    Rich is always flying low and fast.
    g7rta
    Does anyone know when...? maybe Microsoft/Asobo.

    The rest of us haven't a clue as no date has been given.
    I think a pc is better as far as peripherals are concerned.


    Steve
    loki
    The answer to your previous thread still stands.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-in-the-states
