Thread: aerosoft f-16

  Today, 12:02 PM
    yancovitchvictor
    Default aerosoft f-16

    tried a few forums and aerosoft..no answer yet.....aerosoft f-16 doesn't show up in fsx steam....using the original version 121.....thought i'd try here................shows up in fsx aircraft follder, but not in the sim.....thanks
  Today, 12:59 PM
    yancovitchvictor
    Default

    found the answer...
    The problem is that a lot of the F-16 liveries reference the "Aerosoft F-16A 9\Panel" folder and if you look in that folder, there is no panel.cfg, but there are Panel.cfg.SP2 and Panel.cfg.Xpack. So I would conclude an installation step is missing when Aerosoft installer does not recognise Steam Edition and so does not rename one of those files. I simply make a copy of the Panel.cfg.Xpack file and rename it to Panel.cfg. As the other liveries reference this panel, suddenly they are all available to FSX once more. If you edit that file you will see it is not exactly the same as the one in "Aerosoft F-16AM Display\Panel", there are also other files in this folder, so the correct solution is to just copy/rename the single file.
