Thread: ATC Problem

  Today, 11:45 AM
    plainsman
    ATC Problem

    I set up a flight from the south end of Sardinia to the north end of Corsica. Both islands have a maximum elevation of slightly over 8,500 feet. I chose the Baron on the first flight, built a flight plan using low level airways, went into the nav log and requested 9,000 cruise. The baron has a ceiling of ~20600 feet, but anything over 19,000 is a struggle. ATC sent me up to 29,000 feet. I requested a FL decrease and got the reply "climb and maintain FL 290, expect 9000" which by the way the ATC works here, you have to reach FL290 before it will send you down to 9,000'.
    OK, I gave up, went back and selected the Diamond 40NG and built the same flight plan, except this time I requested 11,000'. The ceiling on the Diamond is ~16,400, but is really more like 14,500 in practical operation. Again the ATC sent me to FL290!
    There should be some pleasant way of saying "Look idiot, I can't get there!" to such ATC demands. The cruise level request obviously does not work. Why can't you just ask for an altitude without the request altitude decrease malarkey?
    Attached Thumbnails  
  Today, 11:57 AM
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    I set up a flight from the south end of Sardinia to the north end of Corsica. Both islands have a maximum elevation of slightly over 8,500 feet. I chose the Baron on the first flight, built a flight plan using low level airways, went into the nav log and requested 9,000 cruise. The baron has a ceiling of ~20600 feet, but anything over 19,000 is a struggle. ATC sent me up to 29,000 feet. I requested a FL decrease and got the reply "climb and maintain FL 290, expect 9000" which by the way the ATC works here, you have to reach FL290 before it will send you down to 9,000'.
    OK, I gave up, went back and selected the Diamond 40NG and built the same flight plan, except this time I requested 11,000'. The ceiling on the Diamond is ~16,400, but is really more like 14,500 in practical operation. Again the ATC sent me to FL290!
    There should be some pleasant way of saying "Look idiot, I can't get there!" to such ATC demands. The cruise level request obviously does not work. Why can't you just ask for an altitude without the request altitude decrease malarkey?
    Did you set your cruise height in the NAV LOG when you were setting up your flight?

  Today, 11:57 AM
    g7rta
    Default

    I think a report to the Zendesk is in order.
    Can’t see them fixing it anytime soon though. It’ll join the backlog

  Today, 12:01 PM
    plainsman
    Default

    If you would please read the post, the question is answered!!
    "I chose the Baron on the first flight, built a flight plan using low level airways, went into the nav log and requested 9,000 cruise."
  Today, 12:21 PM
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    If you would please read the post, the question is answered!!
    "I chose the Baron on the first flight, built a flight plan using low level airways, went into the nav log and requested 9,000 cruise."
    Apologies, and correct, not fully digested before chipping in

  Today, 01:00 PM
    plainsman
    Default

    I know you meant well. My frustration probably tainted my reply!
    I thought maybe they had changed the units to meters and forgot to change the interface on the NAV LOG??
