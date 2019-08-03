Thread: ATC Problem

Originally Posted by plainsman Originally Posted by

I set up a flight from the south end of Sardinia to the north end of Corsica. Both islands have a maximum elevation of slightly over 8,500 feet. I chose the Baron on the first flight, built a flight plan using low level airways, went into the nav log and requested 9,000 cruise. The baron has a ceiling of ~20600 feet, but anything over 19,000 is a struggle. ATC sent me up to 29,000 feet. I requested a FL decrease and got the reply "climb and maintain FL 290, expect 9000" which by the way the ATC works here, you have to reach FL290 before it will send you down to 9,000'.

OK, I gave up, went back and selected the Diamond 40NG and built the same flight plan, except this time I requested 11,000'. The ceiling on the Diamond is ~16,400, but is really more like 14,500 in practical operation. Again the ATC sent me to FL290!

There should be some pleasant way of saying "Look idiot, I can't get there!" to such ATC demands. The cruise level request obviously does not work. Why can't you just ask for an altitude without the request altitude decrease malarkey?