HI, for those who are running FS9 on Win10 what driver are you using. I used to run Nvidia 384.94 with my Win7. With the Win10 i have GeForce 432.00 and it causes terrible shimmering. Is it advisable to install the old driver?
My Specs. Windows 10, Intel I5-10400 12M cache up to 4.3 GHz, 6 Cores , 16GB RAM DDR4, GTX 1060 6GB VRAM.
