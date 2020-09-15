good day everybody
i wonder whether I can find help here with the following issue: After a successful 1st installment of the "premium" Version, my PC needed to be replaced. I then installed again on my new machine but after downloading I found that a lot of Aircraft (e.g. Airbus, B747, KingAir etc) were missing. Has somebody encountered a similaar issue and is there some advice what could be done?

Thanks for any help which could be given to me

Christian