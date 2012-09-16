Troll Power
I thought that I should bring this to flightsim.com..
On SOH, http://www.sim-outhouse.com/sohforum...merged-thread) Thomas Wood, of CR1 software, told us FS9'ers, that he was working on a FS9 'rebuild', with some innovative & unique features, as freeware to the community. His beta tester posted a YouTube clip of some features, from an early alpha test, & the video was promptly shot down on YouTube by a SOH member, of 7 years membership & 43 posts, & who also posted trash speak in the SOH forum as well.
The result is yet another well respected developer leaving FS9, because of a troll.
This, from Thomas..
I have decided to pull the pin on this development. My customer service girl is being sworn at, abused by people who obviously are against this development. Yes all calls are recorded at Cr1. They will be dealt with by the authorities. Also the amount of nasty emails and messages I'm getting over this is unreal.
I work for one day on the sim, make a start how ever small it was in a direction that one else was able to do or wasn't doing and wham I get all this hate.
Well the gig is cancelled. I don't need this kind of head ache...seriously.
I also think its time for me to concentrate on my new projects, If people don't want this or have nothing better to do then bash designers then let the community die i guess because who needs it.
Its probably time for me to retire from this and all forums. I dont think I will be back. I have good friends here but I can talk to them else where.
You will have to get updates only from contacting me through cr1 or just wait for Nels at flight sim.com to tell you as he is a very good friend of mine. Seriously Im kinda done right now.
Sorry but I was just having fun and it turned out to be nothing but a huge night mare!
Bye
Robin
Cape Town, South Africa
