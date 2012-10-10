Thread: Fs2020 in folder on d-disk?

Install fs2020 on d-disk direct?
Or may I create a folder on d-disk (with name fs2020)?
I would keep it simple, the program isn't very tolerant of unexpected situations. It will install a small part on the C: drive and the rest can be on C: or D:. It may not like a subfolder??
I have MSFS installed on my G: drive and it runs just fine. The base sim location can set during the initial install, and the additional content can be pointed to a custom location during the first run of the sim. In my case I created a folder named G:\MSFS\Packages, for example.
