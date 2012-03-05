Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Stranger looking interface

    Stranger looking interface

    This is a new one, loaded up MSFS for a quick flight around NYC, and ALL of the menus have been renamed. I am including a screenshot.

    Have exited the sim (actually it is a game, the Esc button says, Exit.Game) lol
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 0063.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 272.3 KB  ID: 223313  
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
