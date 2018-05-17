Thread: Program Startup Time vs Addons

Program Startup Time vs Addons
Has anyone noticed if there is a significant increase in MSFS startup time as addon items are added to the Community folder?
I recently added 6 items (4 scenery, 2 a/c repaints), and the next time I started the sim, it initially displayed a black screen for about 4 minutes before getting to the Asobo screen, then sat on the copyrights screen for another 3 minutes or so, before finally completing the startup normally.
I assumed this was normal the first time, figuring the sim had to "index" all the new files, but it has behaved this way ever since.
I don't have that much in my Community folder, considering what is available. Is there anyone out there with a lot of addons installed? Does it affect your startup time?
Thanks for any feedback!
i7-7700K 4.20GHz
MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
2 LG 4k 32" displays
Logitech M325 mouse
Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
ACCO Model 40 stapler
Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish can
