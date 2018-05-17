Thread: Program Startup Time vs Addons

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Program Startup Time vs Addons

    Program Startup Time vs Addons

    Has anyone noticed if there is a significant increase in MSFS startup time as addon items are added to the Community folder?

    I recently added 6 items (4 scenery, 2 a/c repaints), and the next time I started the sim, it initially displayed a black screen for about 4 minutes before getting to the Asobo screen, then sat on the copyrights screen for another 3 minutes or so, before finally completing the startup normally.

    I assumed this was normal the first time, figuring the sim had to "index" all the new files, but it has behaved this way ever since.

    I don't have that much in my Community folder, considering what is available. Is there anyone out there with a lot of addons installed? Does it affect your startup time?

    Thanks for any feedback!
    Default

    It doesn’t sound normal to me. I have a lot more downloads in my community folder & I can’t say I’ve noticed any difference. The screen certainly doesn’t go black.
    If you remove the addons does it go back to normal?

