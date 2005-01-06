Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Evening baseball charter into JFK

  1. Today, 03:28 PM #1
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    110

    Default Evening baseball charter into JFK

    Delta 8877 into JFK's 22L (I think?) on some evening long forgotten. I also appear to have forgotten to hook up external power.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: deltajfk.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 307.1 KB  ID: 223304Click image for larger version.  Name: deltajfk2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 223.6 KB  ID: 223305Click image for larger version.  Name: deltajfk3.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 301.6 KB  ID: 223306Click image for larger version.  Name: deltajfk4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 284.3 KB  ID: 223307
    - James
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:57 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,847
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Another nice series!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. F-16 LUKE AFB Baseball Flyby
    By darkface747 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 06-01-2005, 07:49 PM
  2. Major League Baseball VA
    By ba43 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:10 AM
  3. How to create a baseball diamond in AFW?
    By wildfire563 in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-04-2004, 06:50 PM
  4. Baseball Fields Part 1
    By Saugus in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-24-2003, 11:09 AM
  5. Baseball Anyone?
    By AmishHacker in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-04-2002, 07:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules