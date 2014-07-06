Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: World Map fun discovery

  Today, 02:41 PM
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy
    Default World Map fun discovery

    I just discovered that after you click on 'World Map' the globe is interactive. You can left click on it and rotate the world if you want to start at one of the pre-selected airport options.

    Pretty neat if you ask me.
  Today, 03:03 PM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    I agree, it’s a neat feature. Have you also noticed the clouds & weather systems also move around the globe?

