Thread: Locks Up after 'Ready to [email protected]

  Today, 11:09 AM
    bobraw776
    Locks Up after 'Ready to [email protected]

    When I get to the 'Ready to Fly' part of the long long start up, I click on the text and all the cameras stop. The sim is frozen. Sometimes a brown shape occludes the screen. Without exiting the sim, I have to start the Windows Settings/Apps/ Microsoft Flight Simulator/ Repair. After a few seconds of the Windows rotating dots the sim exits. It stars ok the next time. It's a real pain as it takes so long. No fun at all.
    Does anyone have an answer please?
    ps. This Flight Sim is so much like FSX- it's just prettier but has the same bugs and terrible default planes.
  Today, 12:14 PM
    plainsman
    Mine isn't doing that, so it must be something wrong in your installation??
    I don't mean to be curt, there could be some incompatible addon you have installed, your Windows could have become corrupted in an update, you could have deleted a file that contained a critical dependency, lots of possible problems? It is unlikely a program bug, as many of us would experience it if it were a bug. Sometimes even hardware can be a problem, some controller is creating a conflict?
  Today, 12:32 PM
    g7rta
    Have you looked at the event viewer? Maybe that might give an indication of what’s causing it.
    I’d also make sure the graphics card drivers are up to date. Don’t know if it’s relevant but I had a few CTD’s last week. The Xbox game bar updated itself & told me so just as I’d started a flight. I tried to exit the popup when flight sim crashed. So.. I disabled the game bar completely and the CTDs stopped.

