Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: A320 Still got problems

  1. Today, 08:44 AM #1
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    151

    Default A320 Still got problems

    Hi I hate to keep harping on about the AP in the A320 but I still cant get it to work in fact i cant even get it to take off well.
    I have installed the last Flybywire mod .
    I have done the Cold and dark start up.
    I have started from the runway.
    The only thing I haven't done is enter information into MCU if that's the right Abbreviation for the flight computer the reason being I dont yet understand it and how to enter information (is this important) and would it affect my flying.
    Despite watching vids on youtube i can only manage to pick up snippets from each vid.
    This is what happens After a check while on the runway I set the clock and move to let engines initialise ,then move stick to toga ,slight down pressure till 100knots rotate at 140/ 160knots hand fly first 3000 ft then put AP on obviously gear is up and flaps are retracted ,that seems fine ,then the plane veers left and if I leave it a crash results.
    Am I doing something wrong is it the mcu not having certain info ,although I have flown before without entering anything.
    Can anyone please advise me what I am doing wrong any help would be much appreciated Thanks


    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:54 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    671

    Default

    What mode is the autopilot in? What did you set for VS?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N246x9vr-eA
    He is not a very patient instructor, so you will probably need to watch some of this video 4 or 5 times.
    Last edited by plainsman; Today at 09:33 AM.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:34 AM #3
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    151

    Default

    Thanks for reply, don't understand Mode for AP just pressed the button.
    And I thought the VS was set automatically so I didn't change it what's a good VS but it seems to climb ok it's just when I engage AP Disaster strikes lol.
    In retrospect it could low FPS causing it not sure
    I have a new super System on order might make some difference.


    Andrew
    Last edited by Apollo212; Today at 09:36 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:38 AM #4
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    671

    Default

    It is much more complicated than you are realizing. I know it is time consuming, but you need to watch the video at least 3 times in DERTAIL! It isn't anything like the FSX autopilot!!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:47 AM #5
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    151

    Default

    Thanks for quick reply ,So what do you think is causing the veering off to the right ? Is it the VS ? or lack of info in the mcu ? Low FPS or something else ,and yes I do realise it is not like fsx and have watched videos several times . I am not looking for miracles just to be able to fly it i can always polish afterwards lol

    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:53 AM #6
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    671

    Default

    Until you understand the autopilot well enough to answer my question with understanding, then none of your questions make any sense. There are no shortcuts, you must understand how it works to make it work correctly! I can't explain all the functions and modes in three sentences. Take the time to watch the whole video in detail 3 times, and then come back and we can have an intelligent conversation.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Got FSX in the box...Got to up-grade
    By flightwz in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 05-25-2007, 05:37 PM
  2. i kno ya'll gonna hate me, but so be it (still got blurries)
    By Av8ist in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 06-06-2002, 11:20 PM
  3. Still got jagged edges even with FSAA on! Any Ideas?
    By dugstone in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-31-2002, 09:53 AM
  4. I got it, I got it!!!
    By Psaul in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-03-2002, 12:23 AM
  5. I've still got problems with landing....please help.
    By armageddon in forum FS2002
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 07:48 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules