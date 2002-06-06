Thread: A320 Still got problems

Hi I hate to keep harping on about the AP in the A320 but I still cant get it to work in fact i cant even get it to take off well.
I have installed the last Flybywire mod .
I have done the Cold and dark start up.
I have started from the runway.
The only thing I haven't done is enter information into MCU if that's the right Abbreviation for the flight computer the reason being I dont yet understand it and how to enter information (is this important) and would it affect my flying.
Despite watching vids on youtube i can only manage to pick up snippets from each vid.
This is what happens After a check while on the runway I set the clock and move to let engines initialise ,then move stick to toga ,slight down pressure till 100knots rotate at 140/ 160knots hand fly first 3000 ft then put AP on obviously gear is up and flaps are retracted ,that seems fine ,then the plane veers left and if I leave it a crash results.
Am I doing something wrong is it the mcu not having certain info ,although I have flown before without entering anything.
Can anyone please advise me what I am doing wrong any help would be much appreciated Thanks
Andrew
Bookmarks