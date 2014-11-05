Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Where's my float plane?

  Today, 07:34 AM
    opcartmell
    I have the deluxe edition which has the Icon A5 included. However, my Icon A5 is not a float plane. Instead it appears to be a light sport aircraft whth a full landing gear. Any ideas on what happened to my float plane?
  Today, 07:44 AM
    opcartmell
    I think I answered my own question. The picture in the aircraft selection window does not match the airplane when flying.
  Today, 07:44 AM
    tomavis
    Did you try pulling the wheels up and landing on water?
  Today, 07:45 AM
    g7rta
    It’s amphibious.
    It can land on land or water. Take off and put the gear up, then try landing on a lake or the sea.

