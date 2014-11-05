Thread: Where's my float plane?

I have the deluxe edition which has the Icon A5 included. However, my Icon A5 is not a float plane. Instead it appears to be a light sport aircraft whth a full landing gear. Any ideas on what happened to my float plane?
I think I answered my own question. The picture in the aircraft selection window does not match the airplane when flying.
Did you try pulling the wheels up and landing on water?
It’s amphibious.
It can land on land or water. Take off and put the gear up, then try landing on a lake or the sea.
