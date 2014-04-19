Have been enjoying MSFS since day one. Purchased from MS Store. Flew fine yesterday, started up today and all was well until I clicked on "Fly Now". The screen went black and in about two seconds the blue bar stopped and was locked up. Had to "end task" in task manager to get out. There have been absolutely no other changes to my computer or MSFS. The only problem I have ever had is CTD when trying to load a saved flight. Any ideas?